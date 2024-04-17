46 more Myanmar border troops, army personnel enter Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 10:20 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Forty-six more members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) and military have taken shelter at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar amid the ongoing conflict with the Arakan Army insurgents in Rakhine State. 

"The BGB has taken them into custody after confiscating their weapons. They are currently being kept at the 11 BGB headquarters in Naikhongchhari," said Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at the BGB headquarters.

However, specific numbers for each force could not be determined immediately, he added.

With this new influx, there are now 260 Myanmar personnel in the custody of 11 BGB at the Naikhongchhari headquarters.

On 30 March, three members of the Myanmar Army took refuge through the Naikhongchhari border.

Prior to that, on 11 March, 177 personnel from the Border Guard Police (BGP) and army sought shelter.

Before this, 330 individuals from Myanmar fled to Bangladesh in several rounds. On 15 February, 330 people were repatriated back to Myanmar.

 

