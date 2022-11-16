Decision on Gaibandha-5 bypoll next week: EC Anisur

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Anisur Rahman said a decision will be made next week on the Gaibandha-5 by-polls following a review of the entire investigation report on the irregularities, with punishment according to the law for those found guilty.

Speaking to reporters at his office at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon on Wednesday, the EC said, "You will get everything within the next week. We will then decide what action will be taken against whom."

Regarding the punishment of those involved in the irregularities, he said the law and rules have clarified what the punishment will be.

"There will be departmental actions in some cases and lawsuits in others. In case of a criminal offence, departmental action cannot be taken. Penalties for irregularities will be as per the law and rules."

He said the punishment would be according to the law and the seriousness of the crime.

"In some cases we have to write to ministries and departments. That's what the law says. Again, in some cases there is an opportunity to punish directly. We will do what is within our jurisdiction."

In the by-election to the Gaibandha-5 constituency on 12 October, the EC ordered to stop the election midway after observing irregularities in one-third of the centres.

After that, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal formed a three-member investigation committee to identify those involved in the irregularities.

After receiving the investigation report of 51 centres, the CEC said on 5 November, the investigation report of the remaining 94 centres has also been asked to be completed within a week.

In the first phase involving 51 centres, the inquiry committee submitted a 600-page report with the testimony of more than 600 people. After scrutinising the remaining 94 centres, the investigation committee submitted the second phase report to the CEC on Sunday.

"The decision will be taken in view of the two reports. For the first part, we each gave feedback. Final comments will be made by reviewing the second part," said EC Anisur.

In response to a question on making the reports public, he said, "We have no pressure. I cannot say whether the investigation report will be published or not. The commission will decide that."

Stating that all efforts will be made to make the 12th National Assembly elections fair, he said, "When the schedule is announced, the entire control will come to the EC. I will do whatever is necessary for a fair election."