Ctg e-commerce expo ends

A two-day e-commerce fair by women and young entrepreneurs concluded at GEC Convention Centre in Chattogram Saturday.

Chattogram E-commerce Family (CEF), a Facebook-based e-commerce group, arranged the event on Friday and Saturday (19-20 November) marking its 2nd anniversary.

The entrepreneurs showcased a variety of products such as homemade food, traditional cakes, readymade garments, nakshi kantha, pickles, dry fishes, jewellery, and flower vases, CEF's Admin Shagar Dey told The Business Standard.

Entrepreneur Ashma Khatun Mitu, proprietor of Maisha's Fashion, told TBS, "Our stall showcased a variety of products -- shoes, cosmetics and jewellery made in our factory. We have received positive responses from the visitors."

"These product exhibitions and fairs play an important role in promoting, selling and making new buyers for online-based women entrepreneurs," she added.

The participants set up 141 stalls at the expo as Md Hafizur Rahman, director-general of the WTO Cell at the commerce ministry, inaugurated the event on Friday.

The two-day event also included entrepreneur reunion and cultural events.

CEF started its journey on 21 November 2019 with an aim to give a platform for women and micro-entrepreneurs. The group boasts 1.5 lakh members, 25,000 of whom are entrepreneurs.