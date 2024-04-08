RAB arrests railway ticket black marketeers to secure Eid journeys

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the Legal and Media Wing at RAB headquarters, announced the arrests during a press briefing at Dhaka’s Kamalapur Railway Station on 8 April. Photo: UNB

In a crackdown ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in coordination with Bangladesh Railway authorities, has arrested individuals engaged in the black marketing of train tickets.

This action was part of enhanced security measures implemented following directives from the prime minister, aimed at ensuring passengers can safely travel to their homes to celebrate Eid with their families.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the Legal and Media Wing at RAB headquarters, announced the arrests during a press briefing at Dhaka's Kamalapur Railway Station on Monday.

Commander Moin elaborated on the initiatives taken to curb the black marketing of train tickets, noting the effectiveness of selling 100 percent of tickets through apps in reducing such illegal activities. Despite these efforts, a determined group exploited the system, but swift action by RAB-3 ensured they were apprehended and brought to justice.

The RAB Commander also emphasised the comprehensive security measures in place, with RAB and other forces deployed to safeguard passengers during their Eid journeys.

He reassured the public that there are no specific threats related to the Eid celebrations but urged passengers to travel safely and avoid unnecessary risks.