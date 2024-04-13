RAB ready to thwart any militant attack targeting Pahela Baishakh celebration, DG says

Bangladesh

UNB
13 April, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 03:28 pm

Related News

RAB ready to thwart any militant attack targeting Pahela Baishakh celebration, DG says

Following a detailed review of intelligence, cyber monitoring data, and other sources, the RAB has not identified any specific threats targeting the festivities

UNB
13 April, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 03:28 pm
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General M Khurshid Hossain speaks during a briefing on Saturday, 13 April 2024. Photo: UNB
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General M Khurshid Hossain speaks during a briefing on Saturday, 13 April 2024. Photo: UNB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General M Khurshid Hossain, in a briefing on Saturday, reassured the public of comprehensive security arrangements for Pahela Baishakh celebrations tomorrow (12 April). 

Following a detailed review of intelligence, cyber monitoring data, and other sources, the RAB has not identified any specific threats targeting the festivities, he said.

Although no imminent threats have been pinpointed, RAB forces are on high alert to counter any potential militant activities, the RAB chief stated during his inspection of the security protocols at Ramna Botomul area of Dhaka.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The director general highlighted the proactive measures taken by RAB's cyber team to monitor and mitigate the dissemination of rumours or false information that could disrupt the festive spirit online. 

To bolster security, RAB plans to deploy additional forces across various event venues nationwide. RAB is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all attendees. Anyone who encounters or suspects deceptive activities should report immediately to RAB personnel for swift action, Hossain advised.

He confirmed that all event locations will have adequate security coverage, including the deployment of bomb disposal units and K9 squads in Dhaka. 

With rigorous preparations, RAB aims to provide a secure environment for the celebration of Pahela Baishakh, allowing citizens to partake in the cultural festivities without concern.

Top News

RAB / Pahela Baishakh / Bangladesh / security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

21h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

23h | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How American are American cars?

How American are American cars?

1h | Videos
Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

18h | Videos
The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

20h | Videos
Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

19h | Videos