Starting train service on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route main priority: Railway DG

The issue of running regular trains on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route is the number one priority of the Bangladesh Railway, said the new director general of the organisation, Sarder Sahadat Ali.

"We agree that trains should run on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route. It is the number one priority. We have no objection in this regard," he told journalists at a view-exchange meeting held at the Railway East Zone office in Chattogram on Saturday (27 April).

"We can run trains on this route. But in that case, the Dhaka-Chattogram route will have one less container train. Because we have engines and bogies, but no driver. We are hiring but many are leaving the job. This has become a big problem.

"A panel system is being introduced to solve this problem. Ex-employees are also being hired on contract," Sahadat Ali said.

The Railway DG also said a policy decision has been taken regarding the Kalurghat bridge in Chattogram.

"Recently, we held a meeting with the donor organisation. About Tk12,000 crores will be needed for the bridge. The government will give Tk4,000 crore and the rest will come from the donor organisation.

"The Korean Exim Bank has given us their word. It wants to sign a loan agreement with the government next June. Once this is done we will start construction of Kalurghat bridge," he added.