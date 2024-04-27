Starting train service on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route main priority: Railway DG

Transport

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 12:46 am

Related News

Starting train service on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route main priority: Railway DG

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 12:46 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The issue of running regular trains on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route is the number one priority of the Bangladesh Railway, said the new director general of the organisation, Sarder Sahadat Ali.

"We agree that trains should run on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route. It is the number one priority. We have no objection in this regard," he told journalists at a view-exchange meeting held at the Railway East Zone office in Chattogram on Saturday (27 April).

"We can run trains on this route. But in that case, the Dhaka-Chattogram route will have one less container train. Because we have engines and bogies, but no driver. We are hiring but many are leaving the job. This has become a big problem.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"A panel system is being introduced to solve this problem. Ex-employees are also being hired on contract," Sahadat Ali said.

The Railway DG also said a policy decision has been taken regarding the Kalurghat bridge in Chattogram.

"Recently, we held a meeting with the donor organisation. About Tk12,000 crores will be needed for the bridge. The government will give Tk4,000 crore and the rest will come from the donor organisation.

"The Korean Exim Bank has given us their word. It wants to sign a loan agreement with the government next June. Once this is done we will start construction of Kalurghat bridge," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Railway / Bangladesh Railway / Chattogram-Cox's Bazar train line

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

10h | Panorama
Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

1d | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

1d | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

15h | Videos
A two-and-a-half-month sports carnival is coming toward

A two-and-a-half-month sports carnival is coming toward

2h | Videos
Hamas-Fatah unity talks, mediated by China

Hamas-Fatah unity talks, mediated by China

5h | Videos
NID distribution program of Bangladesh is starting in Kuwait

NID distribution program of Bangladesh is starting in Kuwait

3h | Videos