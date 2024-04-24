RAB appoints Commander Arafat as new spokesperson

Bangladesh

BSS
24 April, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 03:10 pm

Related News

RAB appoints Commander Arafat as new spokesperson

BSS
24 April, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 03:10 pm
RAB appoints Commander Arafat as new spokesperson

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has appointed Commander Arafat Islam as its new director (legal and media wing), succeeding Commander Khandaker Al Moin.

The elite force issued a notification in this regard today (24 April).

Commander Arafat, also a seasoned officer of the Bangladesh Navy, began his military career as an officer cadet with the 35th BMA Long Course in 1995. He was commissioned in the executive branch on 1 July 1997. He received training on various sophisticated technologies of the Navy at home and abroad.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He joined the elite force on deputation on 26 December  2022. He has performed as a Commanding Officer of RAB-13 from 20 January 2023 to 23 April 2024.

Islam also performed important responsibility in Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) where he demonstrated exceptional efficiency.

Earlier, he performed his duty as a Deputy Director of RAB-4 and RAB-5 from 2007 to 2009.

RAB / appointment / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

3h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

7h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

23h | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

42m | Videos
Subsidies to the pharmaceutical industry in Europe

Subsidies to the pharmaceutical industry in Europe

1h | Videos
Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

3h | Videos
What is the cause of such storms and floods across Asia?

What is the cause of such storms and floods across Asia?

17h | Videos