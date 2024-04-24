RAB appoints Commander Arafat as new spokesperson

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has appointed Commander Arafat Islam as its new director (legal and media wing), succeeding Commander Khandaker Al Moin.

The elite force issued a notification in this regard today (24 April).

Commander Arafat, also a seasoned officer of the Bangladesh Navy, began his military career as an officer cadet with the 35th BMA Long Course in 1995. He was commissioned in the executive branch on 1 July 1997. He received training on various sophisticated technologies of the Navy at home and abroad.

He joined the elite force on deputation on 26 December 2022. He has performed as a Commanding Officer of RAB-13 from 20 January 2023 to 23 April 2024.

Islam also performed important responsibility in Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) where he demonstrated exceptional efficiency.

Earlier, he performed his duty as a Deputy Director of RAB-4 and RAB-5 from 2007 to 2009.