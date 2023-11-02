RAB arrests 24 people nationwide over political violence

Ten people were detained from the capital’s Gulshan area today in a case filed over the incident of sabotage, violence and attack on police on the highway near Araihazar in Narayanganj on Tuesday. 

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday arrested a total of 24 people across the country in cases of political violence that took place on 31 October.

Ten people were detained from the capital's Gulshan area today in a case filed over the incident of sabotage, violence and attack on police on the highway near Araihazar in Narayanganj on Tuesday. 

Besides, three people each were arrested from Gazipur and Paltan area in cases of picketing and sabotage.

Five people were arrested in the case filed over exploding cocktails and vandalising a car in Tinmatha area of Bogura.

