Tight security measures taken ahead of Eid: RAB

BSS
08 April, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 07:57 pm

File Photo: Khandaker Al Moin, legal and media wing director of the Rapid Action Battalion, brief the media at his office. Photo: Courtesy
File Photo: Khandaker Al Moin, legal and media wing director of the Rapid Action Battalion, brief the media at his office. Photo: Courtesy

As per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikjh Hasina, the law enforcement agencies have taken tight security measures ahead of Eid-ul Fitr, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said today (8 April).

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier gave strict instructions regarding the safety and smooth movement of the people. For that purpose, the RAB has conducted several drives, taken stringent measures, and law breakers have been brought under the law," RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said while talking to the reporters at Kamalapur railway station.

"We are working in coordination with various intelligence agencies. Station wise security arrangements have been taken. Detectives in plain clothes have been working everywhere," he said adding that a large number of RAB members have been deployed at various stations.

Mentioning that RAB is always ready to deal with any situation and ensure safe journey of passengers, he said the cyber world is also being monitored constantly.

When asked about black marketing of railway tickets, he said, "We have recently conducted several operations in collaboration with Bangladesh Railways and have brought a number of black market sellers under the law. Strict legal action will be taken against any broker of black seller if found harassing any passenger."

Requesting the passengers not to travel by risking their lives, the RAB Commander said, "Please follow the rules while travelling, so that you can enjoy a peace full Eid with your families."
 

