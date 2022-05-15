Over 6,000 litres of hoarded edible oil seized in Chattogram, trader fined 

A team of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has seized total 6,120 litres of loose soybean and palm oil from a shop in Chattogram.

The hoarded edible oil was seized during a raid – conducted jointly by DNCRP and RAB-7 – at Messrs Aas Aad Banijjalay in Saltgola area under the district's ​​Bandar police station on Sunday.

Elias Hossain, owner of the shop, was slapped with a fine of Tk2.5 lakh for his crimes.

Speaking with The Business Standard DNCRP Chittagong Divisional Deputy Director Mohammad Fayez Ullah, said, "The shop owner had hoarded 6,120 litres of loose soybean and palm oil bought in early March – when prices were lower.

"He was selling the stockpiled oil at a hiked price. He told us that he had bought the oil from the brokers but did not provide any further details."

