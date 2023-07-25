Jubo League leader's wrist cut off in Natore, 4 arrested

At least four Awami League activists were arrested in a case filed over cutting off the wrist of a Jubo League leader in Natore municipality on Monday night.

The arrestees are Rumon, Nashir, Obaidul and Mohsin, all hailed from the area.

Nashim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar police station, said they have arrested four people in connection with the incident.

Earlier on Sunday night, rivals cut off the right wrist of Mithun Ali, general secretary of Jubo League's Natore Municipality Ward 3 unit, over previous enmity.

Later, Mithun's brother Sawpno filed a case against 30 people including district Awami League general secretary Shariful Islam Ramjan, joint secretary Mortoza Bablu and the president of AL's Natore municipality unit.