Class 9 student beaten, stabbed to death in Natore: 4 friends arrested

Bangladesh

UNB
29 March, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 01:57 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police have arrested four people over the death of a school student in Natore.

The deceased was Himel, a class nine student at Patul-Hampania High School in Naldanga upazila of the district.

The arrestees are Himel's classmates, Partho and Sujan, and neighbourhood friends Mehdi and Shimul.

ATM Mainul Islam, additional superintendent of Natore Police, confirmed the matter.

Himel was missing after Partho took him from his home on Thursday, said the ASP.

Later, Himel's father, Faruk Sardar, complained to the local police station, and the police arrested Partho at night with the help of information technology, he said.

According to information from Partho, police arrested another classmate Mehdi and friends Sujan and Shimul and recovered Himel's body from a cornfield behind the local Piprul Union Parishad building around 1:30am on Friday.

The arrestees are being interrogated to know the reason behind the killing, the police official said.

