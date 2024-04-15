UZ chairman candidate 'tortured after abduction' in Natore

Crime

UNB
15 April, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 10:10 pm

Related News

UZ chairman candidate 'tortured after abduction' in Natore

UNB
15 April, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

An Upazila Parishad chairman candidate was abducted and physically tortured allegedly by a group of musclemen led by a Swechasebak League leader in Singra upazila of Natore district.

The UZ chairman candidate Delwar Hossain is now undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.

The incident took place on Monday, the last day of the submission of nomination papers for the Upazila Parishad election.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Delwar said Mohon Ali, general secretary of the Singra upazila unit Swechasebak League along with his associates, picked Delwar up on a microbus while he was returning to his home after submitting the nomination form online in the afternoon.

Later they physically assaulted him.

Being informed police conducted a drive to rescue him, but in the meantime, Mohon's associate took him to Delwar's house and left him there.

Tariqul Islam, superintendent of Natore police, said police recovered Delwar from his residence at Parsaoil village in the upazila in the afternoon and took him to Sadar hospital and then shifted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.

Lutful Habib Rubel, brother-in-law of State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and also a chairman of Sherkol Union Parishad, also submitted a nomination paper vying for the nomination.

Lutful demanded an unopposed run in the election, said Imdadul Hossain, joint general secretary of Kalam Union unit Awami League.

Bangladesh / Top News

Natore / Torture / abduction / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

9h | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

13h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

1d | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

2h | Videos
Plans to attack Iran final: Israeli army

Plans to attack Iran final: Israeli army

1h | Videos
World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

4h | Videos
How will Israel respond to Iran's attack?

How will Israel respond to Iran's attack?

4h | Videos