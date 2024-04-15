UZ chairman candidate 'tortured after abduction' in Natore

An Upazila Parishad chairman candidate was abducted and physically tortured allegedly by a group of musclemen led by a Swechasebak League leader in Singra upazila of Natore district.

The UZ chairman candidate Delwar Hossain is now undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.

The incident took place on Monday, the last day of the submission of nomination papers for the Upazila Parishad election.

Delwar said Mohon Ali, general secretary of the Singra upazila unit Swechasebak League along with his associates, picked Delwar up on a microbus while he was returning to his home after submitting the nomination form online in the afternoon.

Later they physically assaulted him.

Being informed police conducted a drive to rescue him, but in the meantime, Mohon's associate took him to Delwar's house and left him there.

Tariqul Islam, superintendent of Natore police, said police recovered Delwar from his residence at Parsaoil village in the upazila in the afternoon and took him to Sadar hospital and then shifted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.

Lutful Habib Rubel, brother-in-law of State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and also a chairman of Sherkol Union Parishad, also submitted a nomination paper vying for the nomination.

Lutful demanded an unopposed run in the election, said Imdadul Hossain, joint general secretary of Kalam Union unit Awami League.