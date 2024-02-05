MP Nikhil calls for banning BNP and revoking its parliamentary registration

Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, a ruling party MP and general secretary of Jubo League, has urged the National Parliament to prohibit the political activities of the BNP and terminate its status as a registered political entity.

He raised a demand while participating in the discussion on thanksgiving motion for the president's speech on Sunday (4 February).

Apart from this, the Jubo League leader accused Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP, of killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and destroying Bangladesh.

He labelled BNP-Jamaat as a terrorist and militant organisation, questioning their legitimacy in Bangladesh's political landscape.

"We have said time and again that as long as militant organisations remain in politics, Bangladesh will suffer. The registration of this organisation should be cancelled, it should be declared banned," Nikhil said.

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, another member of parliament of Awami League, called the 12th national parliament election the most challenging election, attributing the difficulties to conspiracies orchestrated by BNP-Jamaat to thwart the electoral process.

Parliament Chief Whip Noor-i-Alam Chowdhury initiated a motion of thanks on the President's address in the maiden session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad on Sunday. Members of Parliament participated in the discussion.

On 30 January, the president addressed the first session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) in line with the parliamentary practice.

Earlier, he convened the first parliament session of 2024 exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.