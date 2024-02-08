2 sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnaping SSC examinee in Natore

A Natore court on Thursday sentenced two people to life imprisonment for kidnapping a Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee in 2005.

Natore Woman and Child Repression prevention Tribunal Judge Muhammad Abdur Rahim handed down the punishment.

The court also fined Tk20,000 to the convicts — Abu Bakkar, 40 and Rantu, 20 of Sadar upazila and asked them to provide the money to the kidnapped girl.

Both of them were construction workers.

According to the prosecution, the convicts kidnapped an SSC examinee while working at a house at Halsa village in Sadar upazila on 25 May 2005.

Idris Ali, maternal uncle of the girl filed a case with Sadar police Station 14 days after the incident.

During the investigation, police rescued the girl from the house of Abu Bakkar and arrested the convicts.

On 13 August 2005, police submitted a chargesheet against them.