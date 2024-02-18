Family claims Juba League activist framed in false arms case in Ctg

The family of a Jubo League activist on Sunday (18 February) claimed that he was arrested and framed in a false arms possession case in Satkania upazila of Chattogram.

In a press conference at Chattogram Press Club, Jubo League activist Tanvir Hossain Turki's elder brother Rahat Hossain Kofil said, "Turki was playing cricket at our local ground on 16 February at 4pm when 8-10 people in white clothes picked him up.

"When the locals asked to know the reason, they acted rudely and fired blank shots. They took Turki to Satkania Police Station.

"Later in the evening, when my other younger brother, Hero, went to see Turki, he was also detained and kept inside the police station for several hours."

He continued, "Around 8pm, we got to know through various channels that they are trying to frame a false case by showing the recovery of arms from Turki. A few hours later, Satkania Police Station released pictures of Turki with arms and published them in various media."

He further said, "A video recording of Turki being arrested and an audio recording of a conversation between SI Rezaul and a source a few days ago at Dhemsha investigation centre prove that the arrest and arrangement of arms case against Turki was premeditated."

Rahat demanded the release of his brother and a proper investigation to take appropriate action against those responsible in the incident.

Turki's mother Chemon Ara, uncle Ahmed Kabir, aunt Noor Nahar, sister Shaheda Akhtar and other family members were present at the press conference.