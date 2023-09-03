Graft case: Sabera Aman lands in jail upon surrender

UNB
03 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 02:14 pm

Graft case: Sabera Aman lands in jail upon surrender

UNB
03 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 02:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court on Sunday sent Sabera Aman, wife of BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman, in a case filed over acquiring wealth beyond a known income source.

Judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-1 Abul Kashem passed the order when she surrendered before the court.

The court also rejected her bail petition in the case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 6 March 2007, filed a case with the city's Kafrul police station against Aman Ullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman.

On 21 June 2007, a court sentenced Aman to 13 years imprisonment and his wife to three years in jail in the case.

Later, they filed an appeal challenging the lower court order.

On 16 August 2010, the High Court acquitted them.

The Anti-Corruption Commission submitted a petition to the Appellate Division challenging the HC order.

On 26 May 2014, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court asked the High Court to re-hear the petition.

On 30 May the High Court upheld the lower court order that had sentenced Aman to 13 years jail and his wife Sabera to three years.

It also asked them to surrender before the court within 15 days of getting the text of the verdict.

