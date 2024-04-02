Graft case: Chargesheet against Dr Yunus, 13 others accepted

Bangladesh

BSS
02 April, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 04:02 pm

Graft case: Chargesheet against Dr Yunus, 13 others accepted

The court also set 2 May for holding hearing in the case

BSS
02 April, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 04:02 pm
File photo of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
File photo of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today (2 April) accepted the chargesheet in a case filed against Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and 13 others for allegedly embezzling Tk25 crore from the company and laundering abroad.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Ash Shams Zaglul Hossain passed the order and sent the case to Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 for further proceedings. The court also set 2 May for holding hearing in the case.

Meanwhile, the court issued arrest warrant against accused Grameen Telecom director Md Shahjahan as he failed to appear before it for today's hearing.

On 1 February, investigation officer in the case and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Gulshan Anwar submitted the chargesheet against a total 14 accused.

The accused are  Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, Grameen Telecom Managing Director (MD) Nazmul Islam, Directors Ashraful Hasan, Naznin Sultana, Parvin Mahmud, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum and Professor SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee, President of 'Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union Md Kamruzzaman and its General Secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan, lawyers Zafrul Hasan Sharif and Yusuf Ali, Union's representative Md Mainul Islam and Jatiya Workers Federation's Office Secretary Kamrul Hasan.

According to the case documents, a decision was made on the company's 108th board meeting, presided over by Dr Yunus on 9 May 2022 to open a bank account at Gulshan branch of Dhaka Bank Limited. But it was found that the account was opened a day before the decision was even made.

More than Tk26 crore was transferred to the account on different occasions, as per 'fake settlement agreements' and decision of the board. But before even distributing the share of the company's profit to the workers, and letting them know, the accused embezzled around Tk25 crore from the fund.

