Ex-secretary Prashant Kumar sent to jail in graft case

A Dhaka court today (24 March) sent former Rural Development and Cooperatives secretary Prashant Kumar Roy to jail in a graft case filed by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).

Earlier, Roy was granted six weeks anticipatory bail by the High Court.

As he surrendered before the court today and applied for bail, Senior Special Judge M As-Shams Jaglul Hossain scrapped his plea and ordered to send him to jail.

ACC Deputy Director M Moshiur Rahman filed the case on 5 June 2023 on charges of acquiring illegal wealth outside of a known source of income.

According to the case, Roy was the Project Director of 'Ekti Bari Ekti Khamar Project'. He concealed assets of more than Tk1.25 crore in the documents submitted to the ACC.