General diary filed over BSMMU VC's car attack

A General Diary (GD) was lodged with Mirpur Model police station a day after the vehicle (Dhaka Metro: Gha-2875) carrying Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed came under an attack.

Md Shahinur Alam, the driver of the VC's car, filled the case in connection with the attack on 6 January, Deputy Controller of Examination and the private secretary of the BSMMU vice-chancellor Debashish Bairagi confirmed the matter this morning.

According to the GD (no 445), the incident took place on 5 January (Saturday) around 5:50pm in the capital's Mirpur-11. Allegedly, after attending a television program discussion, unidentified individuals launched a crude bomb near Monipur High School when the VC was on his way back.

The attack resulted in the shattering of the car's front glass, causing slight injuries to the Vice-Chancellor's Private Secretary Debashish Bairagi, and the driver, Md Shahinur Alam, who were seated at the front due to shards of glass.