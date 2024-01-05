Three crude bombs go off simultaneously in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 10:03 pm

Three crude bombs go off simultaneously in Cumilla

However, locals reported that the number of crude bomb explosions were four.

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 10:03 pm
A crude bomb recovered following the explosions. Photo: TBS
A crude bomb recovered following the explosions. Photo: TBS

At least three crude bomb explosions were reported in Cumilla city within 15 minutes on Friday (5 January) night, spreading panic among residents. 

The explosions took place between 8:30pm - 8:45pm, according to police officials.

No casualties were reported in the incidents.

"We have confirmed the crude bomb explosions at three places. Those who want to disrupt the national elections, can be behind such incidents. Those involved in maintaining law and order are working in the field. We are trying to identify the criminals," said Firoz Hosain, officer-in-charge of Cumilla's Kotwali Model Police Station.

Police have seized a motorcycle and recovered three unexploded crude bombs following the explosions.

Meanwhile, locals said at 8:30pm, four cocktails were blasted in a row in the city's Tomsom Bridge area, including in front of the BNP office in Goalapatti, Kandirpar Liberty Square and Rani Bazar area of the city.

