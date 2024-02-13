2 cops among 3 hurt in crude bomb blast in Barishal

Three people including two policemen sustained injuries in a crude bomb explosion in Gournadi municipality of Barishal on Tuesday morning.

The injured are Gournadi Model Police Station's Sub-Inspector Kamal Hossain and Constable Mizanur Rahman, and civilian Masum Hawlader.

Police and locals said some unidentified miscreants kept 10/12 crude bombs in an abandoned bathroom of one Raju Hawlader in a bucket on Tuesday night and locked its door.

After breaking open the door, Raju Hawlader's son Masum spotted the crude bombs in the bucket around 10:30am, they said.

On information, police rushed to the spot and when they were recovering those several of the bombs blasted, leaving the two cops injured.

The injured are now undergoing treatment at Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said the police station's Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Mazharul Islalm.

OC Majharul said legal action will be taken upon investigation.