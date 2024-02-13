2 cops among 3 hurt in crude bomb blast in Barishal

Bangladesh

UNB
13 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 04:32 pm

Related News

2 cops among 3 hurt in crude bomb blast in Barishal

UNB
13 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 04:32 pm
Representational image. Photo: UNB
Representational image. Photo: UNB

Three people including two policemen sustained injuries in a crude bomb explosion in Gournadi municipality of Barishal on Tuesday morning.

The injured are Gournadi Model Police Station's Sub-Inspector Kamal Hossain and Constable Mizanur Rahman, and civilian Masum Hawlader.

Police and locals said some unidentified miscreants kept 10/12 crude bombs in an abandoned bathroom of one Raju Hawlader in a bucket on Tuesday night and locked its door.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After breaking open the door, Raju Hawlader's son Masum spotted the crude bombs in the bucket around 10:30am, they said.

On information, police rushed to the spot and when they were recovering those several of the bombs blasted, leaving the two cops injured.

The injured are now undergoing treatment at Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said the police station's Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Mazharul Islalm.

OC Majharul said legal action will  be taken upon investigation.

Top News

Barishal / Crude Bomb

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

4h | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

5h | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

22h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The unveiling of poetry book 'Namita' by poet Hayat Kamal

The unveiling of poetry book 'Namita' by poet Hayat Kamal

39m | Videos
Delivery riders plan Valentine's Day strike

Delivery riders plan Valentine's Day strike

1h | Videos
World class engine filters are manufacturing in Bogura

World class engine filters are manufacturing in Bogura

3h | Videos
Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

6h | Videos