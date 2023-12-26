Police arrest alleged mastermind behind crude bomb blast at Dhaka court

Police have arrested the alleged mastermind behind the crude bomb blast at Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court premises on 20 November.

The arrested was identified as bomb expert Mukit alias Boma Maulana, said Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid.

He said, bomb-making materials were recovered while arresting him.

Further details will be disclosed in a press briefing today (26 December) afternoon, he added.

On 20 November, a crude bomb was blasted in the premises of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court around 4pm following the bail hearing of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.