Crude bomb exploded, brickbats thrown as police, alleged BNP men clash in Ctg

A tire was set on fire on a street in Chattogram’s Chandgaon on the polling day. Photo: TBS

An incident involving the throwing of brickbats and a cocktail explosion targeting the police occurred in Chattogram's Chandgaon area today around 9:30am.

Police alleged that BNP leaders and activists orchestrated this incident to disrupt the polling.

"With the intention of disrupting the national parliamentary elections, BNP leaders and activists exploded a cocktail and set tires on fire on the road, attempting to create panic. Upon receiving the news, a police team immediately reached the scene.

"At this time, the BNP leaders and activists targeted the police and started throwing brickbats," said Mokhlesur Rahman, the DC (North) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

Officer-in-Charge of Chandgaon police station Jahidul Kabir said none of their team members was injured.

"About 250 BNP leaders and activists attacked, and the police drove them away," he added.

Independent candidate supporter shot in Chattogram

A supporter of an independent candidate has been shot at Pahartali College Center of Chattogram-10 Constituency.

On Sunday, around 10am, the supporter was admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital after being shot.

Locals claimed the supporter was Manjur Alam.

Khulshi Police Station Officer Incharge Sheikh Niamat Ullah said, "We do not know whether there was an exchange of fire between the two sides."

"One person was shot in the fight between the two sides. The pattern of the bullet suggests that it is a pistol bullet."

At 10:15am yesterday, bricks and jute were scattered on the road in the Pahartali College Center area.

Chittagong Medical College Police Outpost Incharge Nurul Alam Ashek did not respond when contacted.

