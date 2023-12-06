Police arrest 4 in over crude bomb explosion in front of Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's office

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 05:06 pm

Related News

Police arrest 4 in over crude bomb explosion in front of Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's office

Four crude bombs exploded in front of the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's office at Segunbagicha in the capital on 30 November afternoon

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 05:06 pm
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

The police have arrested four people in connection with the crude bomb attack and arson at 21 spots in Dhaka, including the offices of Dhaka Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer in Segunbagicha on 30 November.

A team from Ramna model police station arrested them after carrying out raids in the Paltan and Mugda areas of the capital and the Gajaria area of Munshiganj on Tuesday (5 December), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner Khandaker Mohid Uddin said during a press conference at DMP's media centre at Minto Road on Wednesday (6 December).

The arrested are - Ashiqur Rahman Panna, former joint secretary of Sechchasebak Dal's Paltan chapter; Shafiqul, Sumon Hossain Roni and Billal Hossain.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police said, in the initial interrogation, Panna and Shafiqul admitted to being involved in crude bomb explosions at the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's office and Returning Officer's office and four other places in Ramna and Motijheel areas of the capital.

"On the last day of submission of nomination papers on 30 November 30, miscreants targeted the office of Dhaka Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer to disrupt the election process and cause panic. Immediately after the incident, Ramna police collected and analysed the CCTV footage of the incident and started an investigation," the police official added.

"At one stage of the investigation, after analysing the CCTV footage, police found out Ashikur Rahman Panna threw a crude bomb from the roof of the National Revenue Building, located next to the Divisional Commissioner's office. He used the stairs of to climb to the roof of the building alone with a red-and-white shopping bag and exited the building empty-handed after hurling the bomb," he said. 

Panna was arrested conducting raids after confirming his identity.

Later, according to Panna's information, police arrested Shafiqul Islam from Chamelibagh, Paltan.

Four crude bombs exploded in front of the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's office at Segunbagicha in the capital on 30 November afternoon.

The bombs exploded when aspirants were submitting nomination papers to run the upcoming 12th parliamentary election at the commissioner's office.

Deputy Commissioner (Ramna Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ashraf Hossain said the crude bombs exploded on a tin shed near the office around 3pm.

Top News

Crude Bomb / police / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

A big love for the small wheels

2h | Features
Dhaka’s FDC, Japan Garden City and Shia Masjid were all part of Gudaraghat once. PHOTOS: Syed Zakir Hossain

What the remaining Gudaraghats remind us of Dhaka's long-lost water bodies

9h | Panorama
A trove of research underscores the perilous consequences of relying on plastic utensils, a narrative mirrored by the western world&#039;s pivot towards sustainable alternatives - ceramic, brass, or clay dinnerware. PHOTO: TBS

While we lose our sustainable traditions, the West pivots in the opposite direction

8h | Panorama
Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

3h | TBS World
Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

5h | TBS World
Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

19h | TBS World