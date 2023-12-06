Police arrest 4 in over crude bomb explosion in front of Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's office

The police have arrested four people in connection with the crude bomb attack and arson at 21 spots in Dhaka, including the offices of Dhaka Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer in Segunbagicha on 30 November.

A team from Ramna model police station arrested them after carrying out raids in the Paltan and Mugda areas of the capital and the Gajaria area of Munshiganj on Tuesday (5 December), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner Khandaker Mohid Uddin said during a press conference at DMP's media centre at Minto Road on Wednesday (6 December).

The arrested are - Ashiqur Rahman Panna, former joint secretary of Sechchasebak Dal's Paltan chapter; Shafiqul, Sumon Hossain Roni and Billal Hossain.

Police said, in the initial interrogation, Panna and Shafiqul admitted to being involved in crude bomb explosions at the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's office and Returning Officer's office and four other places in Ramna and Motijheel areas of the capital.

"On the last day of submission of nomination papers on 30 November 30, miscreants targeted the office of Dhaka Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer to disrupt the election process and cause panic. Immediately after the incident, Ramna police collected and analysed the CCTV footage of the incident and started an investigation," the police official added.

"At one stage of the investigation, after analysing the CCTV footage, police found out Ashikur Rahman Panna threw a crude bomb from the roof of the National Revenue Building, located next to the Divisional Commissioner's office. He used the stairs of to climb to the roof of the building alone with a red-and-white shopping bag and exited the building empty-handed after hurling the bomb," he said.

Panna was arrested conducting raids after confirming his identity.

Later, according to Panna's information, police arrested Shafiqul Islam from Chamelibagh, Paltan.

Four crude bombs exploded in front of the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's office at Segunbagicha in the capital on 30 November afternoon.

The bombs exploded when aspirants were submitting nomination papers to run the upcoming 12th parliamentary election at the commissioner's office.

Deputy Commissioner (Ramna Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ashraf Hossain said the crude bombs exploded on a tin shed near the office around 3pm.