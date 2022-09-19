Ex-army officer sentenced to 12yrs for swindling Tk60cr

A Dhaka court has sentenced Major General (Retd) Jalal Uddin Ahmed, owner and president of Dhara Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, to 12 years in prison for misappropriating around Tk60 crore.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-8 Judge Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan also fined the convict Tk60 crore in the verdict announced Monday (19 September).

Another accused in the case, Sheikh Samsur Rahman, manager of Dhara Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Regarding the judgment, ACC prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir said, "About 37 people gave testimonies on behalf of ACC in the case. The accused have been absconding since the very beginning. The court announced the verdict today in absentia of the fugitives."

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Jahangir Alam filed a case against Maj Gen (retd) Jalal Uddin Ahmed and his family members at Banani police station on 31 December, 2014.

Jalal opened Dhara Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd in the capital's Banani in 2005, instating himself as the president, his wife Alia Fatema vice-president, son Talha Ahmed general secretary and daughter Radia Ahmed joint secretary.

The allegations against Jalal Uddin Ahmed's wife and children could not be proven during the investigation, they were recommended to be acquitted of the charge.

After the investigation, Sheikh Samsur Rahman was included in the charge sheet.

Later, the court acquitted Jalal's wife and children and started the trial.

According to the case dockets, Jalal Uddin Ahmed retired from the army on 31 December, 2003.

Later, he and his wife Alia Fatema started their business assuring customers that the money they deposit through FDR in favour of Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited will be secure.

He allegedly embezzled a total of Tk59.39 crore from 1,449 depositors through his company. He is said to have laundered the money to his son and daughter living in the United States.