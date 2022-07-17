E-commerce site Jeka Bazar CEO arrested for embezzling Tk60 crore 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police has arrested Jabiullah Khan Jaber, chief executive officer (CEO) of e-commerce site Jeka Bazar Ltd, for allegedly embezzling customers' money.

He was arrested from the Alipur area in ​​Faridpur on Saturday (16 July) afternoon, confirmed Inspector Zillur Rahman , Rajbari CID, to The Business Standard.

Jaber, son of Shukur Ali of Ganganandpur village under Kalukhali upazila in Rajbari, has been accused of embezzling some Tk60 crore from 20,000 of his customers located across the country.

Recently, Jaber's father Shukur Ali held a press conference protesting his son's reported illegal activities using the e-commerce site Jeka Bazar Ltd.

On 2 November, 2021, The Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP) conducted an operation and fined Jeka Bazar Limited Tk2 lakh for selling counterfeit and adulterated products.

Then on 22 November, all activities of the fraudulent e-commerce platform were permanently seized by the concerned authorities. Then a case was filed in this regard with the Rajbari Sadar police station.

Since then Jaber went underground to avoid arrest.

