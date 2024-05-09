Writ filed for investigating allegations of buying 350 properties against former land minister

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking investigation into allegations of buying more than 350 properties (worth Tk2,770 crore) since 2016 against former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Salahuddin today (9 May) filed this writ in public interest and named the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as the defendant in this writ.

He said the writ may be heard in a bench of the High Court next week.

A report published in a national daily titled "Ex-Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury's empire in UK" was cited in the writ.

In the report it was alleged that former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury has been buying land in the UK since 2016 and have over 350 properties worth £200 million (Tk2,770 crore).