Allegations of embezzlement against actor Apurba

Alpha Eye Studios Limited, a media company, has accused actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba of breach of contract and embezzling money.

According to the media company, Apurba signed a contract for 24 dramas with the company. The actor took Tk 33 lakh of the Tk 50 lakh contract. However, he only finished 9 dramas.

Later, Alpha Eye tried to contact him but could not, they said.

"My lawyer will provide statements on my behalf. As the legal proceedings are underway, I prefer not to make any comments or discuss the matter further at this time," said the actor.