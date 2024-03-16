Allegations of embezzlement against actor Apurba

Splash

UNB
16 March, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 11:36 am

Related News

Allegations of embezzlement against actor Apurba

According to the media company, Apurba signed a contract for 24 dramas with the company. The actor took Tk 33 lakh of the Tk 50 lakh contract. However, he only finished 9 dramas

UNB
16 March, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 11:36 am
Ziaul Faruq Apurba. Photo: Collected
Ziaul Faruq Apurba. Photo: Collected

Alpha Eye Studios Limited, a media company, has accused actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba of breach of contract and embezzling money.

According to the media company, Apurba signed a contract for 24 dramas with the company. The actor took Tk 33 lakh of the Tk 50 lakh contract. However, he only finished 9 dramas.

Later, Alpha Eye tried to contact him but could not, they said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"My lawyer will provide statements on my behalf. As the legal proceedings are underway, I prefer not to make any comments or discuss the matter further at this time," said the actor.

 

Top News

Ziaul Faruq Apurba / embezzlement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

3h | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

18h | Tech
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

20h | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

9h | Videos
Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

19h | Videos
What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

1d | Videos
Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

1d | Videos