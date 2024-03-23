Kallol Group launches e-commerce platform

Kallol Group launches e-commerce platform

Kallol Group has ventured into the online world with its e-commerce platform 'kallolmart.com', featuring a collection of all its products. 

This initiative aims to deliver high-quality products at affordable prices directly to consumers.

From now on, consumers can easily order a wide range of products from the comfort of their home, utilising the cash on delivery facility available through the e-commerce site.

Moreover, the e-commerce platform 'Kallol Mart' has been designed to be user-friendly and attractive, incorporating various features to facilitate consumers in spontaneously selecting and ordering their desired products from different categories. 

'Kallol Mart not only guarantees the authenticity of its products but also aims to make shopping enjoyable for consumers through competitive pricing and various offers, reads a media release.

Ghulam Mostafa, managing director of Kallol Group of Companies, said, "Our own e-commerce site 'kallolmart.com' has been created to provide top-notch services to consumers. Customers can now conveniently and securely receive their most trusted and favourite brand products at their doorstep at competitive prices through 'Kallol Mart'."

Additionally, 'Kallol Mart' ensures the authenticity and quality of its products, guaranteeing their quality. 

"Considering the best service for our customers, we are offering free home delivery across the country, allowing customers to pay only after receiving the products," he added.

He also said that online payment facilities would be added very soon.
 

