DMP sues Nur over 'obstruction, misbehaviour'

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has filed a case against Nurul Haque Nur, former Ducsu VP and leader of Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad, on charges of "obstructing police work and misbehaving with officers".

"It is the duty of all citizens to help the police. Nur should have helped the police in their work. Even though the officers introduced themselves as police, Nur went live on social media claiming they were robbers and used other profane words to describe them," Detective Branch Chief and DMP Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid told reporters at the detective branch office on Thursday (3 August).

Earlier on Wednesday, the DB, in plainclothes, raided Nur's house at Mohanagar Project in the capital and arrested Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Bin Yamin Mollah.

Bin Yamin was arrested in a case filed by Moshiuzzaman, leader of another faction of the party, with Paltan police station over vandalism at Gono Odhikar Parishad office building, police said.

Nur had alleged that DB officers broke his apartment's gate and searched his house. He streamed the raid live on Facebook.

At Thursday's media briefing, the DB chief said, "We did not expect this from Nur, who's a [political] leader and a brilliant student of Dhaka University. Despite what he has done, we have treated him well. We arrested the accused from his room. We have not done anything outside the law."

On whether any action will be taken against Nur for sheltering the accused at his home and obstructing police work, Harun said, "We think it is a crime that he verbally abused the police on Facebook live, misbehaved with them and obstructed their work. Because of this, a case has been filed against him."

Officer-in-Charge of Hatirjheel Police Station (OC) Shah Md Aolad Hossain said on Wednesday night, Inspector Jamal Uddin Mir of Motijheel Division of DB Branch filed a case against Nur on charges of obstructing police work, as well as assaulting and intimidating the police with the intention of killing them in a crowded room.