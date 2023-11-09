Car race in Bangabandhu tunnel: 5 vehicles seized, 2 people arrested

Crime

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 09:41 pm

Related News

Car race in Bangabandhu tunnel: 5 vehicles seized, 2 people arrested

Five out of seven people accused in the case have secured bail and one has left the country.

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 09:41 pm
Car race in Bangabandhu tunnel: 5 vehicles seized, 2 people arrested

Police have seized five out of seven cars used in a "race" inside the Bangabandhu tunnel following its opening to traffic on 29 October.

Two persons – Mohammad Ashraful Haque, 35, and Mohammad Emran Uddin, 28, – were also arrested in a case filed in connection with the incident, Karnaphuli Thana Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Zahir Hossain told The Business Standard on Thursday.

He added that five out of seven people accused in the case have secured bail and one has left the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the video, several expensive cars can be seen racing inside the tunnel, crossing the speed limit.

The cars can also be seen taking part in stunts outside the tunnel. 

The incident drew criticism on social media while some questioned the security of the tunnel.

The tunnel authority filed a case with Karnaphuli Police Station the next day. 

Police identified six cars during the investigation of the case. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangabandhu Tunnel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

11h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

12h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

13h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

5m | TBS SPORTS
100-year-old clock hospital

100-year-old clock hospital

1h | TBS Stories
Man crushed to death by robot

Man crushed to death by robot

2h | Tech Talk
How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

3h | TBS Economy