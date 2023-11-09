Car race in Bangabandhu tunnel: 5 vehicles seized, 2 people arrested

Police have seized five out of seven cars used in a "race" inside the Bangabandhu tunnel following its opening to traffic on 29 October.

Two persons – Mohammad Ashraful Haque, 35, and Mohammad Emran Uddin, 28, – were also arrested in a case filed in connection with the incident, Karnaphuli Thana Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Zahir Hossain told The Business Standard on Thursday.

He added that five out of seven people accused in the case have secured bail and one has left the country.

In the video, several expensive cars can be seen racing inside the tunnel, crossing the speed limit.

The cars can also be seen taking part in stunts outside the tunnel.

The incident drew criticism on social media while some questioned the security of the tunnel.

The tunnel authority filed a case with Karnaphuli Police Station the next day.

Police identified six cars during the investigation of the case.