Emergency vehicles of police, firefighters, navy granted toll waiver at Bangabandhu Tunnel

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel Authority has declared a waiver of toll charges for vehicles involved in emergency duties or operational activities.

This move aims to facilitate unhindered movement of essential services such as police, fire service, and navy vehicles during critical situations within the tunnel.

Md Abul Kalam Azad, supervising engineer of the tunnel, revealed the decision during a meeting on 'Safety and Security' held on Wednesday (17 April) at the Patenga Tunnel Site Office in the port city.

Since its inauguration on 2 October last year, the navy has been entrusted with the overarching responsibility of ensuring the tunnel's overall security, while the city police have been tasked with legal interventions in cases of accidents and criminal activities.

The initiative to grant toll-free access to emergency vehicles gained momentum following requests from CMP and fire service officials prior to the tunnel's official opening.

In a preparatory meeting on 12 September last year, CMP Commissioner Krishnapad Roy underscored the importance of enabling rapid rescue operations within the tunnel. He emphasised the necessity of toll-free movement to ensure swift response in emergencies.

Formal correspondence from CMP to the Bangladesh Bridge Authority further underscored the urgency of the proposal.

However, despite the formal requests, both Patenga and Karnaphuli police continued to pay toll charges like other vehicles to access the tunnel until this recent decision.

In addition to granting toll waivers for emergency vehicles, the authority has also committed to taking stringent measures against speeding vehicles within the tunnel. This additional step aims to bolster safety measures for all commuters.