Reckless driving triggers multi-vehicle collision in Ctg's Bangabandhu Tunnel

In a distressing incident last night, reckless driving led to a multi-vehicle crash inside the Bangabandhu Tunnel in Chattogram, resulting in damage to at least five vehicles and injuring several people. The accident, occurring in one of the tunnel's lanes, underscores the growing concerns over traffic safety.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Billal Hossain of the Karnaphuli Police Station, under the Chattogram Metropolitan Police, reported that the chain-reaction collision was initiated by a private car that lost control due to excessive speed. The vehicle's erratic manoeuvring led to it colliding with nearby cars, impacting a total of three private cars and two microbuses.

Following the accident, one of the injured was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for immediate medical attention, while others sought treatment at various hospitals. The precise number of individuals injured in the ordeal remains uncertain.

In the aftermath of the collision, authorities seized all vehicles involved as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident. This accident adds to a troubling pattern of similar occurrences within the Bangabandhu Tunnel, which has seen seven to eight accidents in the mere four months following its inauguration on October 28 last year.

The situation has been further complicated by a video that surfaced online, showcasing illegal car racing inside the tunnel immediately after its opening. The viral footage prompted legal action, with a case filed on November 1 against the individuals involved, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations within this crucial infrastructure.