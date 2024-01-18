Truck collides with Bangabandhu Tunnel wall

The incident, which took place around 12:30am, caused damage to an 80 feet-long segment of the decorative board on the tunnel wall. Photo: TBS

A truck collided with the wall of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Chattogram in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident, which took place around 12:30am, caused damage to an 80 feet-long segment of the decorative board on the tunnel wall, said Jahangir Alam, security in-charge of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

"The truck has been detained and the assessment of the financial loss is currently underway. If the truck owner pays the compensation we will not go for any legal action," he added.

Officer-in-charge of Patenga police station, Kabirul Islam told The Business Standard, "The tunnel authorities have not lodged any complaint regarding this incident, and no legal action has been taken as they have expressed their intention to handle the matter internally."

The truck involved in the accident was transporting chickens.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The tunnel authorities suspect that the accident might have occurred due to the driver speeding while fatigued.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another accident on 16 January, when a microbus overturned at the Anwara end of the tunnel, causing injuries to seven individuals, including a member of Bangladesh Navy.