Fire at Bangabandhu Tunnel warehouse under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 05:17 pm

Related News

Fire at Bangabandhu Tunnel warehouse under control

There was no significant damage caused by the fire

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 05:17 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

A fire that broke out at a scrap warehouse of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel has been brought under control.

According to officials at Chattogram divisional fire control room, the fire erupted in a warehouse at the Anowara end of the tunnel around 1:35pm on Sunday (10 March).

On information, six firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

MD Abdul Malek, assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense, said, "The tunnel authority had accumulated scrap materials in a yard. It is possible that one of the laborers accidentally discarded a burning cigarette in the yard, leading to the fire."

There was no significant damage caused by the fire, he said.
 

Bangabandhu Tunnel / fire / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

3h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

8h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

1h | Videos
A shutdown will bring the US economy to a standstill

A shutdown will bring the US economy to a standstill

2h | Videos
How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

3h | Videos
Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

4h | Videos