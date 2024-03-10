Fire at Bangabandhu Tunnel warehouse under control

A fire that broke out at a scrap warehouse of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel has been brought under control.

According to officials at Chattogram divisional fire control room, the fire erupted in a warehouse at the Anowara end of the tunnel around 1:35pm on Sunday (10 March).

On information, six firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

MD Abdul Malek, assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense, said, "The tunnel authority had accumulated scrap materials in a yard. It is possible that one of the laborers accidentally discarded a burning cigarette in the yard, leading to the fire."

There was no significant damage caused by the fire, he said.

