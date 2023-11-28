Bus catches fire in Moulvibazar

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 11:45 am

Bus catches fire in Moulvibazar

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 11:45 am
A bus interior is seen gutted in a fire incident that took place in Moulvibazar on Tuesday, 28 November. Photo: TBS
A bus interior is seen gutted in a fire incident that took place in Moulvibazar on Tuesday, 28 November. Photo: TBS

A parked bus at Chandnighat bus stand in Moulvibazar erupted in flames, engulfing the vehicle entirely.

According to fire service sources citing locals, the fire supposedly started from a burning coil. However, the bus owner, Helal Mia, claimed that his helper noticed the blaze following a brief absence from the bus.

Helal Mia recounted leaving the bus parked at the stand around 5pm on Monday.

"Around 11:30, I learnt about the fire but by the time he reached the scene the bus had already been consumed by the flames."   

"The helper, Reju, noticed the fire while returning from a nearby shop where he went to buy a mosquito coil," the owner stated.

Fire service station officer Jishu Talukder told The Business Standard that a unit of fire service quickly responded and brought the fire under control. However, it rapidly spread, consuming the back section of the bus.

"The helper was inside the bus asleep when the fire ignited, potentially originating from the burning mosquito coil," he added.

When contacted to help resolve the conflicting statements, Moulvibazar Police Station OC (Investigation) Humayun Kabir said, "The cause of the bus fire remains uncertain. Investigation is underway."

Lamenting the loss, owner Helal said, "I used to drive the bus myself. I purchased the bus in instalments six years ago, investing approximately Tk25 lakh in it. Now, it's all lost to the flames."

