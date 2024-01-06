Moulvibazar-1 JaPa candidate withdraws from polls citing 'lack of fair environment'

Ahmed Riaz Uddin, the Jatiya Party (JaPa) candidate for Moulvibazar-1 seat, has withdrawn from the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls over "lack of fair election environment".

He made the announcement in a video message on posted his Facebook account on Saturday (6 January).

Asked about the reason for withdrawing from the election, Ahmed Riaz Uddin told The Business Standard, "The voting environment had been good so far. However, now it seems that there is no chance of a fair election."

Riaz said he faced no pressure from the ruling party to pull out from the race.

"There was no pressure from the Awami League. Rather, I criticised the minister [AL candidate Md Shahab Uddin] and his family, but I did not face any kind of counter.

"I have no complaints against the administration either. Police and administration officials have always been in touch with me and have given me full cooperation," he said.