Food Safety Authority sues owners of seven companies for selling electrolyte drinks without approval

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority filed a case against the owners of seven companies for selling five electrolyte drinks without having any government approval.

BFSA Inspector Mohammad Kamrul Hasan filed the case with the Pure Food Court today (14 May), seeking ban on the five electrolyte drinks made by the seven companies.

The drinks are SMC Plus of Acme and SMC, Active of Pran, Bruvana of Bruvana Beverage Limited, Recharge of Deshbandhu and Agami Company, and Turbo of Akij.

"None of these drinks have been approved. The Directorate General of Drug Administration also did not approve these drinks," Kamrul Hasan told The Business Standard.

"The case has been filed under the Safe Food Act, 2013. The owners have been summoned to appear at the court on 6 and 9 June," he added.

Touhiduzzaman, assistant general manager (public relations) of PRAN-RFL Group, told TBS, "We came to know about the case through the media. We have not received the copy of the case yet. If we get the copy then we will take further action accordingly."