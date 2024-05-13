JUST students block road protesting sexual harassment of student in bus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:04 pm

Related News

JUST students block road protesting sexual harassment of student in bus

After about five hours of blockade, the protestors called off the demonstration when the vice-chancellor of the university assured punishment for those involved.

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:04 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Students of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) today (13 May) blocked road and burned tyres protesting sexual harassment of a female student in a passenger bus.

The students took position and blocked the Chougachha Road in front of the main gate of JUST around 12:30pm. 

After about five hours of blockade, the protestors called off the demonstration when the vice-chancellor of the university assured punishment for those involved.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the university and protesting students, the victim student was coming to the university by a passenger bus on 12 May when a young man named Masud allegedly harassed her. The victim later made a written complaint to the proctor on the day of the incident against Masud.

On the same day, the students of the management department of the university formed a human chain in front of the administrative building demanding action from the university administration. 

At one point, Vice-Chancellor Md Anwar Hossain came and assured to take necessary measures to arrest the culprit within 24 hours. Even though 24 hours passed, the culprit was not arrested so the students started protesting again today.

When contacted, Jashore Additional Superintendent of Police Jewel Imran said the police are working to detain the accused.

sexual harassment / Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

12h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

11h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

44m | Videos
MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

2h | Videos
Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

2h | Videos
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher?

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher?

2h | Videos