JUST students block road protesting sexual harassment of student in bus

Students of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) today (13 May) blocked road and burned tyres protesting sexual harassment of a female student in a passenger bus.

The students took position and blocked the Chougachha Road in front of the main gate of JUST around 12:30pm.

After about five hours of blockade, the protestors called off the demonstration when the vice-chancellor of the university assured punishment for those involved.

According to the university and protesting students, the victim student was coming to the university by a passenger bus on 12 May when a young man named Masud allegedly harassed her. The victim later made a written complaint to the proctor on the day of the incident against Masud.

On the same day, the students of the management department of the university formed a human chain in front of the administrative building demanding action from the university administration.

At one point, Vice-Chancellor Md Anwar Hossain came and assured to take necessary measures to arrest the culprit within 24 hours. Even though 24 hours passed, the culprit was not arrested so the students started protesting again today.

When contacted, Jashore Additional Superintendent of Police Jewel Imran said the police are working to detain the accused.