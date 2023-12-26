'Boma Maulana' supplies 400 bombs in city: DB

Detective Branch Chief Mohammad Harun or Rashid at a press briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday (26 December). Photo: BSS

Detective Branch (DB) chief Mohammad Harun or Rashid on Tuesday said Mukit alias "Boma Maulana" supplied around 400 bombs in different areas of Dhaka since 27 October this year.

"Boma Maulana supplied around 400 bombs in the city from 27 October to 16 December. He got prize after sending photos of bombs to London," he told a press briefing at DMP media center here.

Harun, also DMP additional commissioner, said a team of DB arrested bomb expert Mukit alias Boma Maulana, the mastermind of cocktail attacks on premises of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court.

He said a team of Lalbagh Division of DB arrested him on Monday from Chawkbazar in Old Dhaka.

According to the DB, the arrestee collected gunpowder and made about 400 bombs from 27 October to 16 December. Later, these bombs were delivered to different areas of the capital. Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku supplied gunpowder to make bombs.

"They [bomb attackers] were rewarded if pictures of vandalism or arson attack were sent to London. One of the bombs supplied by Maulana was detonated on the premises of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court," the DB chief said.

He said Boma Maulana was the mastermind of the bomb attack on court premises and he received 10-kg gunpowder bomb sent by Sultan Salahuddin Tuku at Motijheel Bank Colony on 27 October night from Bhatara Thana Juba Dal convener Rabiul Islam Nayan.

During an interrogation, Mukit alias Boma Maulana told DB that arsonists were paid Tk10,000 for setting fire to each vehicle.

Apart from this, Tk5,000 was given by the Mahanagar Jubo Dal for explosion and torch procession. Besides, Boma Maulana led a procession of about 6,000-7,000 people from central office of BNP on 16 December, the Victory Day.

The DB chief also said, "We have got many names of those who made bombs and those who sabotage buses and trains. This Bomb Maulana was admitted to a hospital on 27 October. And he was sitting there planning from where to collect bomb making equipment and with whom to detonate these bombs and cripple people."

He said following instruction of London, the Dhaka City South Jubo Dal unit formed eight teams for blasting bombs and creating anarchy among people.

Besides, arrested Mukit coordinated with Central Jubo Dal and city Jubo Dal at thana and ward level leaders for setting fire on motor vehicles at least six arson attacks.

"We have received a lot of information from Boma Maulana Mukit," Mohammad Harun or Rashid said.