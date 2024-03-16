3 associates of 'Chinese syndicate' arrested in Dhaka: DB

Detectives in a drive arrested three associates of a "Chinese syndicate" in connection with fraud after opening sites of gambling, product selling and marketing, from different parts of the capital Friday (15 March).

The arrestees were identified as Ratul, Raju and Mamun.

Chief of DB police and also the Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Harun-or-Rashid disclosed the information while speaking at a press briefing held at DB office today (16 March).

When briefing, the DB chief said the Chinese syndicate is involved in fraudulence with the help of Bangladeshi students. They are also involved in earning several crores through opening sites of gambling, product selling and marketing by fraudulence.

Already 12 members of the syndicate have been arrested and three more were arrested on Friday.

During primary interrogation, the arrestees said all of them were Bangladeshi students and studied in China, he said.

The syndicate is using the bank, Nagad, bKash accounts of the Bangladeshi students in China while the students are doing this with a hope of getting some money from them, he added.

A Chinese national identified as Ching Chong is the ringleader of the syndicate and they installed a server in China, said Harun.

They used 70-80 SIM cards and sent the money through cryptocurrency after collecting from bank, bKash and Nagad accounts, he said.

Some members of the syndicate are working in different garment factories and other sectors in Bangladesh, according to the sources of DB.