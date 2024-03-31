DB police monitoring whether any banned organisation behind movement at Buet: DB chief

A file photo of Detective Branch (DB) of Police chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid speaking to the media. Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch of police is monitoring whether any banned organisation is operating in the name of ongoing movement at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), said Harun-or-Rashid, chief of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Buet students are currently carrying out a class-examination boycott programme with a 6-point demand to resist resumption of student politics on campus.

Speaking to reporters at his office in Dhaka today (31 March), Harun said, "We are monitoring the matter. Our team is there. Legal actions will be taken after an investigation."

He also said no one has been detained in connection with the movement so far.

The Buet students' protest began on 29 March as students boycotted all sorts of academic activities as part of their protest.

Despite the ban on student politics following the murder of student Abrar Fahad, a few leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) allegedly entered the campus and carried out political activities on 27 March night.

Expressing their anger at the incident, the protesting students placed several demands to the Buet administration in written form.

The demands include the expulsion of students who assisted the BCL leaders in entering the campus at night and an explanation from the university administration on why political activities have been allowed on the campus.

Quickly responding to the protest, the university authorities revoked BCL leader Imtiaz Hossain's dormitory allotment.

The BCL demanded the lift of the ban on student politics on the campus and giving back its leader Imtiaz Hossain his hall allotment within 24 hours.

The ruling party's student wing started their counter-programme today at 11:45am in front of Shaheed Minar, which is close to the Buet campus.