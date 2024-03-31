We're against all kinds of student politics, Buet students say

Buet students gathering in front of the university’s administrative building on Sunday (31 March). Photo: TBS

A number of protesting students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) pledged that they are against all kinds of student politics.

Gathering in front of the university's administrative building on Sunday (31 March), the protestors read out a statement in front of the press.

"We are clearly stating our vow once again that students of Buet are against all kinds of student politics. We believe in the spirit of the liberation war and independence," the statement said.

Five students read out a written statement during the press briefing. They, however, declined to disclose their name and identity over security concerns.

They also said they were against all kinds of banned political organisations such as Hizb ut-Tahrir.

The Buet students' protest began on Friday (29 March) after students boycotted all sorts of academic activities as part of their protest.

They issued an ultimatum to the authorities to expel Imtiaz Rabby, a civil engineering student and a central leader of the BCL.

Despite the ban on student politics following the death of student Abrar Fahad, a few leaders and activists of the Chhatra League allegedly entered the campus and carried out political activities on Wednesday (27 March).

Expressing their anger over the incident, the protesting students placed several demands to the Buet administration in written form on Friday afternoon.

The demands include the expulsion of students who assisted the Chhatra League leaders in entering the campus at night and an explanation from the university administration on why political activities were allowed on the campus.

In the statement today, they said if any student of BUET was involved in Chhatra-Shibir politics, they demanded fair investigation into the matters.

They reiterated that they are taking an oath against all kinds of student politics that "harm our life".

Regarding the death of Abrar Fahad, the Buet students said they would not let the sacrifice go in vain.

Noting that 1,213 students of a total of 1,215 students refrained from sitting for the final term exam of Buet 20th batch today, they said, "This shows that nearly all of the students are with our demand – no student politics in Buet."

Chhatra League demands lifting student politics ban on Buet campus

Earlier today, the Bangladesh Chhatra League demanded lifting the ban on student politics on campus and giving back its leader Imtiaz Hossain Rabby his hall allotment within 24 hours.

The Buet students, however, did not declare any further activities in the face of the BCL's ultimatum.

Earlier on 30 March, the Buet students protesting against student politics on campus demanded the permanent expulsion of Rabby.

Quickly responding to that protest, the university authorities revoked Rabby's dormitory allotment.

The ruling party's student wing started their counter-programme today (31 March) at 11:45am in front of Shaheed Minar, which is close to the Buet campus.

"We saw that one of our brothers participated in the Independence Day programme inspired by the historic 7 March speech. Due to this, his hall seat was taken away. We demand that the Buet administration returns Rabby's seat within 24 hours," said Rajibul Islam Bappi, president of BCL's Dhaka metropolitan south unit.

"Otherwise, we will speak against those who speak against independence and no concessions will be made," he added.

During the protest, the Chhatra League leaders and activists termed the ban on student politics at Buet premises as being "unconstitutional, anti-education and a breach of basic rights".

While demanding to allow student politics on campus, the Chhatra League president also demanded that Buet authorities take steps to arrange elections for its student union.

Govt, DB monitoring

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is monitoring whether any banned organisation is operating in the name of the ongoing movement at Buet, said DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also said the government is watching whether Buet is being made into a hub of ill politics and militants.

The Buet administration imposed a ban on student politics after Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of electrical and electronics engineering, was allegedly beaten to death by Chhatra League activists at Sher-e-Bangla Hall on 7 October 2019.

Later, on 8 December 2021, a Dhaka court sentenced 20 Buet students to death and five others to life imprisonment for the death of Abrar.