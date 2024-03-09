5 lawyers arrested over clash during SCBA polls vote counting: DB 

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested five lawyers in a case filed at Shahbagh Police Station over the clash during vote counting of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election early Friday.

The arrestees are SC lawyers Kazi Bashir Ahmed, Tushar, Tariqul, Suman and Barrister Osman Chowdhury. They were arrested from different parts of the capital on Friday night.

DMP Additional Commissioner and DB Chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid revealed the information at the DB office at Minto Road in the capital on Saturday.

"No one is above the law, no matter how powerful they are. After the case was filed at Shahbagh Police Station, DB police arrested the five lawyers from different places in the capital, including Banani, after conducting a shadow investigation," said Harun.

They are being interrogated in connection with violence at the country's highest court, said the DB chief.

"It doesn't matter which group of people were involved in the clash. All those who were involved in the crime, against whom the cases were filed, will be brought under the law," added Harun.

Investigation is underway to identify those involved in the incident, he also said.

Earlier on Friday night, Assistant Attorney General SR Siddique Saif filed the case at Shahbagh Police station accusing mentioning names of 20 people and 20-30 others unnamed over the violence.

Independent candidate for the SCBA secretary post Adv Nahid Sultana Juthi, wife of Jubo League leader Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, and BNP-backed blue panel secretary candidate Barrister Ruhul Kuddus were among accused in the case.

At least seven people were injured in the clash.