APBn SI, wife detained with 20,000 yaba pills

Crime

TBS Report 
20 May, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 11:34 am

Related News

APBn SI, wife detained with 20,000 yaba pills

TBS Report 
20 May, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 11:34 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has detained an Armed Police Battalion (APBn) sub-inspector (SI) and his wife with some 20,000 yaba pills from Cox's Bazar. 

A drive, led by DNC (Teknaf) SI Tuntu Moni Chakma, was carried out at around 10pm Friday (19 May). 

The arrestees are – APBn SI Rezaul Karim 47, stationed in and his wife Molina Pasha, 44.

SI Tuntu Moni said that the DNC received crucial information yesterday evening regarding the involvement of an APBn official, assigned to the security of Rohingyas in Teknaf, in smuggling drugs to Dhaka. 

Following this, a dedicated DNC team started monitoring the suspected APBN officer's activities.

"A breakthrough came in the investigation at 10:30pm yesterday when Rezaul Karim's whereabouts were identified at the Green Line Transport Service counter in the Kalatali point of Cox's Bazar.

A swift raid ensued, resulting in the arrest of two individuals at the bus counter. During the operation, DNC officers seized a bag containing 20,000 yaba pills and a walkie-talkie from their possession.

"We are currently verifying whether the apprehended individual is indeed an APBn official. The relevant authorities have been notified in this regard."

Meanwhile, Hasan Bari Noor, APBn-16 captain and additional deputy inspector general, could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts. 

However, seeking anonymity, an APBn SI, currently on duty in the same Rohingya camp as Rezaul, confirmed the couple's identity.

SI Tuntu Moni Chakma further stated that Cox's Bazar Sadar police station is currently in the process of preparing a case against the detainees.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) / yaba pills / drug trade / police / Department of Narcotics Control (DNC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

23h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

47m | TBS Insight
Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

1d | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors