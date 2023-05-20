APBn SI, wife detained with 20,000 yaba pills

Photo: TBS

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has detained an Armed Police Battalion (APBn) sub-inspector (SI) and his wife with some 20,000 yaba pills from Cox's Bazar.

A drive, led by DNC (Teknaf) SI Tuntu Moni Chakma, was carried out at around 10pm Friday (19 May).

The arrestees are – APBn SI Rezaul Karim 47, stationed in and his wife Molina Pasha, 44.

SI Tuntu Moni said that the DNC received crucial information yesterday evening regarding the involvement of an APBn official, assigned to the security of Rohingyas in Teknaf, in smuggling drugs to Dhaka.

Following this, a dedicated DNC team started monitoring the suspected APBN officer's activities.

"A breakthrough came in the investigation at 10:30pm yesterday when Rezaul Karim's whereabouts were identified at the Green Line Transport Service counter in the Kalatali point of Cox's Bazar.

A swift raid ensued, resulting in the arrest of two individuals at the bus counter. During the operation, DNC officers seized a bag containing 20,000 yaba pills and a walkie-talkie from their possession.

"We are currently verifying whether the apprehended individual is indeed an APBn official. The relevant authorities have been notified in this regard."

Meanwhile, Hasan Bari Noor, APBn-16 captain and additional deputy inspector general, could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

However, seeking anonymity, an APBn SI, currently on duty in the same Rohingya camp as Rezaul, confirmed the couple's identity.

SI Tuntu Moni Chakma further stated that Cox's Bazar Sadar police station is currently in the process of preparing a case against the detainees.