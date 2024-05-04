Traffic police fines 5 men for sporting fake 'government vehicle' stickers

The Mohakhali traffic zone on Saturday (4 May) fined 5 vehicles Tk2,500 each for posing as government personnel. Photo: Collected

The Mohakhali traffic zone on Saturday (4 May) fined five vehicles Tk2,500 each for displaying fake government and police stickers.

The traffic police checked about 35 vehicles which had government and police stickers and fined them under section 92(2) of the Road Transport Act, 2018, for breaching rules.

In the last few days, several divisions of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police fined hundreds of vehicles which illegally posed as government and police personnel with stickers.

Earlier today, a man aged around 35, was passing by the Police Plaza checkpost of the capital's Gulshan area in a black Fazer motorcycle.

The motorcycle had a "road, transport and bridges ministry" sticker, sized nearly an A4-size paper.

It also had the logo of the Bangladesh government.

Upon suspicion, a team of the Mohakhali traffic police asked the motorcycle to pull over and asked the driver for his documents and identification.

The driver, named Arman, however, said he was neither a government employee nor did he work at the road, transport and bridges ministry.

He told the police that he was, in fact, a contractor.

Incidentally, the police asked him to remove the sticker and the government logo.

He did so.

Meanwhile, the police fined him Tk2,500 for breaching rules.

Prior to this, the police had stopped another microbus which contained a "Bangladesh Police" logo on the left side of its windshield.

The microbus driver, Sohel, told an on-duty policeman that the owner of the car is a distant relative of a deputy inspector general of the Bangladesh Police.

"Whoever the owner is, we have clear directives from the DMP headquarters to impose fines and remove any stickers from vehicles that may be illegal. Many people impersonate and roam around with these falsified stickers and the police used to let them go, said Ariful Islam Rony, assistant commissioner of Mohakhali Traffic zone of DMP.

"However, at the last crime conference, the DMP commissioner directed us to take strict actions against these drivers and vehicle owners," he added.