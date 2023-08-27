540 grammes of gold recovered from passenger at Ctg airport

The National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) recovered a total of 540 grammes of gold from a passenger at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport this morning.

"The gold was recovered from a passenger named Mohammad Rezaul Karimwho flew in from Dubai via Fly Dubai Airlines flight FZ-563. He was tactfully carrying gold in his pocket, in the handle of a frying pan and bottle of a perfume. A gold bar, 100 grams of gold ornaments, three gold rings, two gold sticks and a total of 539.5 grammes of gold were recovered from him. Besides, two mobile phones, a laptop and two cartons of cigarettes were recovered," a senior official of the NSI told The Business Standard.

The NSI official also said, "Mohammad Rezaul Karim paid the tax of a gold bar and crossed the customs hall with his baggage, when his baggage was searched, the gold and goods were recovered. He was transporting the goods for some "baggage party". A criminal case will be filed against him by the Customs at Patenga Model Police Station."

The recovered gold, mobile phones, laptops and cigarettes have been handed over by the NSI to CIID.

The market value of recovered gold and other items is around Tk48 lakh.

