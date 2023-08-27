540 grammes of gold recovered from passenger at Ctg airport

Crime

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 02:45 pm

Related News

540 grammes of gold recovered from passenger at Ctg airport

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 02:45 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) recovered a total of 540 grammes of gold from a passenger at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport this morning.

"The gold was recovered from a passenger named Mohammad Rezaul Karimwho flew in from Dubai via Fly Dubai Airlines flight FZ-563. He was tactfully carrying gold in his pocket, in the handle of a frying pan and bottle of a perfume. A gold bar, 100 grams of gold ornaments, three gold rings, two gold sticks and a total of 539.5 grammes of gold were recovered from him. Besides, two mobile phones, a laptop and two cartons of cigarettes were recovered," a senior official of the NSI told The Business Standard. 

The NSI official also said, "Mohammad Rezaul Karim paid the tax of a gold bar and crossed the customs hall with his baggage, when his baggage was searched, the gold and goods were recovered.  He was transporting the goods for some "baggage party". A criminal case will be filed against him by the Customs at Patenga Model Police Station."

The recovered gold, mobile phones, laptops and cigarettes have been handed over by the NSI to CIID.

The market value of recovered gold and other items is around Tk48 lakh.
 

Bangladesh

Chattogram / Shah Amanat International Airport / Gold / Gold Smuggling

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy
বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh