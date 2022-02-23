3 members of an online gambling ring held in Dhaka

Crime

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 04:07 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A special team of the Detective Branch (DB) under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) of police has arrested three members of an online gambling gang from Dhaka.

Md Tariqul Islam alias Babu, Rana Hamid and Md Sumon Mia were nabbed from the capital's Khilkhet area on Saturday.

The trio has already been placed under remand and is being interrogated, informed Additional Commissioner (DB) AKM Hafeez Akhter during a press briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He said that this ring earned some Tk15-20 crore by running two illegal gambling and betting sites named – mazapbu.com and betbuzz365 live. 

The criminals used fake Facebook IDs and WhatsApp accounts registered under foreign numbers to operate websites and communicate with customers.

Responding to a question, the additional commissioner said that the domains of these sites are located in Russia, Malaysia and India. 

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has so far shut down many such sites but some are operating using proxy servers. We have increased our monitoring efforts. 

"However, we need to be more aware and careful about these matters."
 

