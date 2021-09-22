3 held for looting 24 lakh from UCB ATM in Sylhet

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 03:19 pm

Representational image of arrest
Representational image of arrest

Police have arrested three people for looting Tk24 lakh after breaking open an ATM machine of United Commercial Bank (UCB) in Sylhet's Osmani Nagar area.

The arrestees are - Shamim Ahmed, Nur Mohammad Shebul and Abdul Halim.

The Social Media Crime Investigation team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Cyber and Special Crime Division made the arrests from different areas in Dhaka and Habiganj on Tuesday.

Joint Police Commissioner of Detective Branch (North) Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid made the disclosure in a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre on Wednesday.

Police seized cash Tk10 lakh, two mobile phones, one sharp weapon, one pair of pliers and three bandanas from their possession.

The trio broke into the UCB ATM booth in the early hours of 12 September. They beat the security guard and tied him up while looting the booth. The robbers also sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera so that they couldn't be identified.

A case was filed afterwards over the incident. 

